It is abundantly clear to me after reading the Op-Ed “North Korea is nuclear: Live with it, help it feel less cornered” that the author obviously grew up playing tiddlywinks at recess and never had to confront a schoolyard bully.

History is replete with examples of nations accommodating and appeasing aggressive totalitarian regimes to no avail. A bully will not change behavior until confronted and, if needed, smacked in the face.

This Op-Ed is at best the product of an utterly naive academic and at worst a perfect writing example of an overly complicated fairy tale about a troll.

Jens Rivera, Freeland