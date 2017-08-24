It is abundantly clear to me after reading the Op-Ed “North Korea is nuclear: Live with it, help it feel less cornered” that the author obviously grew up playing tiddlywinks at recess and never had to confront a schoolyard bully.
History is replete with examples of nations accommodating and appeasing aggressive totalitarian regimes to no avail. A bully will not change behavior until confronted and, if needed, smacked in the face.
This Op-Ed is at best the product of an utterly naive academic and at worst a perfect writing example of an overly complicated fairy tale about a troll.
Jens Rivera, Freeland
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.