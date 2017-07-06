Regarding the grim prospects for reining in North Korea’s military aspirations, I say ignore them.
When you own a gun yourself and your neighbor down the street who you don’t care for wants one, do you stop them? No, you just don’t give them a reason to use it.
Robert Cheever, Lynnwood
North Korea: Best to ignore it
