It appears the Legislature will (yet again) reach the end of its regular session without fulfilling its responsibility to pass a budget.

When lawmakers go into special session, the Washington taxpayer will still be on the hook for per diem expenses because the legislators are unwilling or unable to do their job.

I can’t think of any other profession where incompetence is rewarded with guaranteed employee benefits. Incompetent employees are more likely to be dismissed.

I look forward to voting to dismiss my district’s elected representatives. Hopefully, I only have to do so once and they won’t make it to November’s ballot.

If enough other voters do the same, perhaps we’ll get some people in Olympia who are willing and able to do the job next time. If not, we try again in 2020.

– Raymond Wells, Ellensburg