Hillary Clinton is guilty of only one thing: She stood in opposition to Donald Trump. [“President Obama should pardon Hillary Clinton to pre-empt Donald Trump’s threat,” Opinion, Nov. 15].

For this, she does not need a pardon from President Obama. More important, she should not get a pardon because we need to have the discussion of what kind of government Trump will preside over.

A crucial underpinning of a healthy democracy is the free discussion of ideas and a safe environment for expressing those ideas — even in opposition to the person or party in power.

We need to know if Trump supports the democratic principles that have been a tradition in this country or if he is willing to subvert those principles. Will he use the Justice Department and the FBI to persecute Clinton? Will he use the Federal Communications Commission to persecute CNN? Will he use the IRS to persecute Jeff Bezos? If he does these things, then we will know that our democratic freedoms are being threatened as never before.

No matter how unpleasant, no matter how messy, we need this discussion. Do not pardon Clinton.

Eric Jenkins, Kirkland