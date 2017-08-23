I totally agree with the My Take essay by Rabbi Will Berkovitz.

I am a 92-year-old veteran of World War II, 11th Armored Division. We fought through Belgium, Germany and Austria, where the division liberated two concentration camps, Mauthausen and Gusen. We learned firsthand the horrors of Nazism.

There is no place in our society for neo-Nazis. To have these thugs condoned by the president is unthinkable. A big thank you to those who are confronting them and saying no.

Clinton Cole Barnard, Bellingham