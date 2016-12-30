I’d like to add to the naughty category the Seattle City Council “fivesome” (Bruce Harrell, Tim O’Brien, Kshama Sawant, Sally Bagshaw and Lisa Herbold).

They are trying to ruin the services of transportation network companies serving folks like my wife and I (both 75-plus) who are thoroughly enjoying the astonishingly improved level and cost of service here in the Greater Seattle area.

If drivers want to unionize, fine. But, whoever is going to be affected by rules and regulations emanating from this new organization should have a vote.

Bill Mundy, Seattle