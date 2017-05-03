I don’t know what group the young man was marching with who is depicted in the bottom photo on page A8 Tuesday carrying a sign that says, “Everyone in this country is an immigrant” [“May Day March,” May 2].
What an affront to traditional Aztec dance group CeAtl Tonalli, also pictured, and all the other indigenous groups marching. Many people are from here; it is not necessary or desirable to erase their history or current reality in order to highlight your own. White people are all immigrants, but Lakota, Duwamish, Blackfoot, Annishinabe, Cree, Shoshone, Cherokee and other First Nations people are not.
Allies should not be treated that cavalierly, nor should the truth.
Amy Wolf, Seattle
