As a college student who has a deep reverence for our country’s breathtaking wilderness, I’m angered by President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening national parks, monuments and oceans. Public lands and waters help define who we are as a nation. This order jeopardizes the long-standing American idea of safeguarding our natural and cultural wonders for the enjoyment of all.

For more than 100 years, public lands, cultural and historic sites have been preserved as national monuments. These are places that today drive a thriving outdoor economy, that serve as family vacation destinations and that raise the quality of life for nearby communities. They also provide crucial habitat for threatened wild species.

Here in Washington, we love our public lands and monuments. Many of us have grown up with deep ties to the land we hike, camp, fish and hunt in.

I urge Gov. Jay Inslee and the rest of our state legislators to stand up for protected public lands and the people and economies they support by speaking out against this executive order.

Rebecca Canright, Rockport