I was raised in a family of 10 children, five boys and five girls. I can still hear my father saying so clearly, “Birds in their little nest agree; and ’tis a shameful sight, when children of one family fall out, and chide, and fight.” This proverb was written by Isaac Watts, an English minister, in the 17th century.

It is indeed a “shameful sight” that our country is experiencing so deeply a “fallout.” As quickly and as seriously as possible, we need to find what unites us and hang onto it as if our lives depended on it.

Our soon-to-be president, our judges and our Congress members need to “stay in their own lane,” work their hearts out to do the job they were elected to do. Enough of the falling out, the chiding and the fighting. This discord only serves as a distraction from the real task at hand, to be one nation indivisible. This is what makes our country the greatest in the world.

John J. Kennedy, Bellevue