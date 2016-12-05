Editor, The Times

I fully agree with Jordan Goldberg [“Stand with your Muslim neighbors and fight bigotry” Opinion, Dec. 2] that we should fight for religious tolerance. However, the writer’s contention that “Islam as a religion of peace, compassion and tolerance” is a naive understanding of Islam practiced in Pakistan, Iran and in the Arab countries.

In those countries religious minorities are harassed and attacked by the Muslim majority. Gays and lesbians are attacked and killed with official sanctions. A Pew research survey showed the majority of the people in these countries agree it is OK to kill somebody for apostasy. Their mistreatment of women is well known to anybody who follow the news events.

As we fight for religious tolerance at home, we should also fight for religious freedom for all the people in the Muslim countries. Sometimes, the word Islamophobia is used to silence people who point out the problems with in Islam.

Jacob Velloth, Edmonds