A running feud with the American press is not good for our democracy.
This new administration has advised the news media to “keep its mouth shut,” as sputtered by chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.
The muzzled news media already exists in Vladimir Putin’s and Kim Jong Un’s worlds.
I pray our news media keeps reporting the facts and does not fall prey to alternate facts, which equal lies.
Violet Ewing, Seattle
