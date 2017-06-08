The leaders of ACT for America have been quoted as saying that the protests Saturday are not about extremists, fundamentalists or bad Muslims. Rather, they are about Islam and Muslims, period.

Founder Brigitte Gabriel previously stated that a practicing Muslim who believes in the teachings of the Quran cannot be a loyal citizen to the United States of America. Really? Is it then reasonable to say that more than 3 million Muslims living in the U.S. are bad guys or terrorists?

Muslims are often the victims of extremism and violence. This week, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for two bombings that killed and injured people in Tehran, Iran, my hometown. There have been numerous attacks against children and civilians claimed by ISIS in the name of Islam.

Many Muslims have left their homelands to escape the fear, atrocity and violence imposed upon them in the name of Islam. Now, in the Land of the Free, we are beginning to experience more of the same.

Sara Jamshidi, Seattle