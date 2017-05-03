In Beth Aversa’s letter to the editor, she claims $8.75 an hour would account for inflation since the time when she worked for $1 an hour in 1957.
Whether she is correct is irrelevant. It is apparent she has not tried living on such low wages. She also claims that businesses cannot afford to pay more.
If businesses only can succeed at the expense of underpaid employees then they should be allowed to fail. The vacuum that they leave will be filled by more equitable employers.
Raising minimum wage to $15 an hour would benefit all working-class people and be a small step toward reducing the great income disparity in America.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Brandon Roy, Nathan Hale coach and ex-Husky star, reportedly shot
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
Gary Ott, Twisp
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.