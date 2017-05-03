In Beth Aversa’s letter to the editor, she claims $8.75 an hour would account for inflation since the time when she worked for $1 an hour in 1957.

Whether she is correct is irrelevant. It is apparent she has not tried living on such low wages. She also claims that businesses cannot afford to pay more.

If businesses only can succeed at the expense of underpaid employees then they should be allowed to fail. The vacuum that they leave will be filled by more equitable employers.

Raising minimum wage to $15 an hour would benefit all working-class people and be a small step toward reducing the great income disparity in America.

Gary Ott, Twisp