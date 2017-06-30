Thank you for your thought-provoking coverage about the $15 minimum-wage issue “Minimum wage research offers valuable insight” Editorials, June 26] and “Mackey’s $1 a year CEO salary most likely will be history now” [Business, June 26].

People who work conscientiously at a full-time job should be paid a livable wage, which $15 is not. CEO salaries that are 300 times that of their average workers should be adjusted so that jobs are not lost and worker hours are not reduced when low-income worker wages are raised to $15/hour.

We pledge allegiance for “liberty and justice for all.” We need to live it.

Mary Margaret Pruitt, Seattle