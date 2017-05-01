I read with interest the Op-Ed by U.S. senators Patty Murray and Bernie Sanders.

In 1957 the minimum wage was $1 an hour, which I earned for an entry-level position. Adjusted for inflation the minimum wage in 2017 would be $8.75 an hour. I agree that the minimum wage should be raised to $8.75 an hour now. However, $15 an hour is too much. That amount doesn’t allow for the difference in the cost of living between expensive cities and smaller communities.

It is clear to me that Sens. Murray and Sanders have never owned their own business, met a payroll, or paid the many other taxes and fees that any business owner must meet when he or she has employees. For most businesses, personnel is the highest cost of doing business.

The senators also do the old “blame the Koch brothers” song for the ills of the country. What about the large amounts of money that George Soros pays out to support causes near and dear to the hearts of Democrats?

I think that Sens. Murray and Sanders need to get some experience in the world of business and stop living off the U.S. taxpayers as they have done for so many years.

Beth Aversa, Edmonds