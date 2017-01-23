I showed up at Kane Hall at the UW Jan. 20 in hopes of being able to listen to Milo Yiannopoulos speak. Unfortunately, I was among the many people who were blocked from the venue by protesters.

Protesters went so far as to beat a high-school student in front of his father. There were more than enough officers present to separate the protesters from the event attendees, but they mostly sat on the sidelines, only intervening after an attendee was already beaten and bloodied. Whoever ordered them to conduct crowd control like this needs to be fired.

Reports that Yiannopoulos’ fans shouted “white power” seem ludicrous to me. I never saw or heard that said as I moved through the crowds. The night ended when a larger crowd of protesters showed up and immediately started brawls, the point at which someone was shot. Shortly after that the remaining Yiannopoulos fans left and let the protesters have their Pyrrhic victory in Red Square as the show went on and Trump remains in office. They ultimately did nothing except to strengthen my resolve to oppose them.

Incidents like this infuriate a person like myself, a former Marine, having served to protect our rights of free speech only to come home and see fellow Americans actively stifle it. I don’t even agree with Yiannopoulos on everything he says, but he and everyone else has a right to speak their minds publicly.

The supreme hilarity in all of this is that the protesters liken themselves as anti-fascists yet they employ all of the same tactics as the Nazi Brownshirts in the 1920s and ’30s. Cognitive dissonance is a powerful thing.

Edward Kelley, Woodinville