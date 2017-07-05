In response to the article, “Give us a break, plead Seattle’s maligned millennials,” I offer all millennials a full and unconditional pardon in the face of your detractors.

I am a baby boomer, born in ’57. My generation learned from President Richard Nixon that politics are corrupt, from Big Tobacco that corporations are corrupt, from Vietnam that American wars are seldom just and from the civil-rights era that mass protest could change the world. We learned all that, and we turned around and handed you a broken democracy (aka plutocracy) headed by the most prominent and powerful boomer of all — Donald Trump.

We boomers began with the Summer of Love and ended with a permanent state of war, climate change, extreme wealth disparity, mass incarceration, diminished public education and an immoral, for-profit health-care system.

I’m truly sorry. We have given you a world worse than the one our parents gave us.

