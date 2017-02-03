After the 2016 presidential election I attempted to explain to my four Mexican children (ages 11, 9, 7 and 5) the justification of a wall. The president’s comments on Mexican judges, Mexican job stealing and Mexican criminals had created fears I didn’t anticipate and challenges to fight that fear with love.

The annual celebration on Dec. 12 for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe was almost entirely canceled at our local Catholic church. Our phone began to ring. It was the same question, “Should we be afraid?”

Despite this fear, on Dec. 12 the church filled with more than 400 Latinos. I saw beauty in the meeting of my people. We were a light in the dark political climate, an assortment of strangers at a celebration of freedom, and of how to love our culture and the United States of America.

Danielle Rueb, Poulsbo