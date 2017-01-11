The Associated Press news story on The Seattle Times web site about the mental state of the shooter at the Fort Lauderdale airport states that “it could be that mental illness played no role” (posted Jan. 9). While the final point that the “overwhelming majority of people with serious mental illness do not pose a risk to others and should not be stereotyped as dangerous” is valid, the rest of the article leading up to this fails to place any degree of responsibility where it is truly due: on the system which fails to care for people who have mental illnesses.

Public mental health programs in the United States are primarily “community care programs” which are ineffective outpatient services and which lead their patients away from recovery and toward homelessness, substance abuse and violence (https://muse.jhu.edu/article/269819/pdf).

Mental illness is an affliction which is not being adequately treated in this country. Mass-murder tragedies like the one in Fort Lauderdale happen far too often around the United States, and once mentally ill people are cared for before they become criminals rather than only after, only then will it become acceptable to say that “it could be that mental illness played no role.”

Lauren Wittkopf, Bellingham