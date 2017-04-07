Thanks are in order for the “My Take” essay from Ashley Fontaine and Keith Binkley regarding the tragic loss of Alex Dold and the plight of those suffering from mental illness [“How many lives must be lost for lack of mental-health services?,” April 1, Opinion]. Praise should also be accorded the National Alliance on Mental Ilness for its extensive educational efforts.

Praise to those first responders who are more sensitive to the needs of the mentally ill and show restraint and empathy regarding their circumstances. We need more of the type of training those responders have received in tandem with support mechanisms, including temporary housing.

We support a variety of sports teams which continually rank in the upper quartile. Let’s set a goal of mental-health services ranking in the upper quartile as well.

Les French, Kirkland