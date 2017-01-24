The debate about pot revenues is blatant hypocrisy. Either we are going to pretend that the politicians on the state Supreme Court got McCleary right, or we are not. If we are, then basic education is the state’s primary responsibility, and by definition everything else is secondary. Marijuana education, substance-abuse prevention, community health centers — all secondary. In comparison to the court’s mandates, all of these (clearly worthwhile) state actions are merely nice-to-do programs. If we can’t afford them, we can’t afford them. That is the only logical conclusion that can follow from McCleary, a decision The Seattle Times has consistently endorsed.

Or, we can recognize that the result-oriented McCleary decision has upended the normal process for which we elect legislators — choosing between pressing priorities. In that case, all the competing demands on marijuana revenues are legitimate things for legislators to debate.

Tim O’Connell, Mercer Island