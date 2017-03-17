It occurred to me that there could be a very quick solution to our state’s education crisis.
Instead of fining the state $100,000 a day for failing to fully fund basic education, levy the $100,000 a day fine instead collectively on all members of the state Senate and state House for failing in their duty to resolve this long-running problem. I bet a solution would be found by week’s end.
Geoff Swan, Bothell
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.