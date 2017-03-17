Share story

By

It occurred to me that there could be a very quick solution to our state’s education crisis.

Instead of fining the state $100,000 a day for failing to fully fund basic education, levy the $100,000 a day fine instead collectively on all members of the state Senate and state House for failing in their duty to resolve this long-running problem. I bet a solution would be found by week’s end.

Geoff Swan, Bothell

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.