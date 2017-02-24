Recent articles illustrate what is wrong with this country and what is right.

President Donald Trump, who seems to be fixated on kicking people out of this country, says in another article, “We’re going to bring this country together … ”

How, Mr. Trump? By breaking up families and raising the specter of illegal immigrants contributing to rising crime rates, which is not true?

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray demonstrated how to actually bring people together by delivering his State of the City address in the Idris Mosque (“Mayor gives city address at mosque; to seek $55M to fight homelessness,” Feb. 22, A1]. The article says the mayor picked the mosque “to show support for Muslims, who he says are being unjustly targeted by the Trump administration.”

I prefer living in a country that treats all people with kindness. Thank you, Mr. Mayor.

Jerome Chroman, Seattle