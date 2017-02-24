Mayor Murray is seeking $55 million in new property taxes. An Emergency Operations Center is activated, we have Pathways Home, HALA [Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda], a homelessness director, sanctioned encampments, and no doubt, very dedicated workers. I have attended three meetings on the planned low-barrier encampment in my North Seattle neighborhood and heard about the housing, mental health, drug use and trash crises, but through it all, what I find lacking is an overall vision of how a city like Seattle coordinates efforts and ultimately measures outcomes.

Are we to be in a perpetual state of emergency? Is anyone left that we might call an “average” Seattleite, neither a wealthy Amazon worker who might be able to afford the property-tax increase nor someone on the street? If such an average person exists and has rental property, will the additional property tax be regressive and take more bungalows off the rental market or push the owner to sell off the lot for another four-condo development? Are we branded with a “NIMBY” label to even ask such questions?

I think the real shortage in our city is leadership — starting at the top.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle