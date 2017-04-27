When will the left stop attacking our duly-elected president? It is time to put that aside. He was elected to a four-year term.

The ridiculous antics by leftists, including Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, only reinforce public opinion that they are unfit to hold any political office. It is their way or nothing. No compromise.

The Seattle Times should not be promoting anything that continues or inflames the divisiveness of our country and should make all attempts to be a unifier. Let our constitutionally elected president do the job he was elected to do without constant obstructionism from Democrats. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is a perfect example of the obstructionist mentality and is the biggest reason Congress cannot get anything done.

Ed Hickey, Oak Harbor