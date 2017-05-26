I couldn’t disagree more with The Seattle Times editorial calling the proposed “mask bill” an attack on the First Amendment. Nobody is advocating stopping a person’s right to free speech, just not with a mask over his head.

What kind of coward needs to hide behind a mask? It’s cowards who want to hide their identity so they can carry out acts of violence against personal and public property, creating fear and terrorizing those who have the same rights to march and protest in a peaceful manner.

Russell Preston, Everett