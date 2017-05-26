Regarding the editorial “Mask bill is an attack on First Amendment”: What are you suggesting to minimize protesters who are blocking streets or railroads, even breaking stores’ windows? Should we allow them — with or without masks — to do that in the name of free speech, while waiting for the Legislature to have time to address this?

During the last year there have been several incidents across the country of protesters preventing speakers from delivering their views at universities.

Those acts were also an attack on the First Amendment

Hector Granda, Snoqualmie