How ironic it is that the death of Mary Tyler Moore coincided with the first week of the Trump administration.

For many of us baby boomers, she represented the dawning of an age when women were emerging as independent and powerful pioneers. From her role as the wife of Dick Van Dyke to Mary Richards, she was a wonderful role model for young women. She was dignified and classy. She was graceful and sophisticated. She will be missed.

David Grech, Redmond