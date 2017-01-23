After watching the nonsense of the “marches” on Saturday, I ask all you “feminists” who preach your brand of “love”: Would you consider women like Madonna and Ashley Judd as role models for your children or grandchildren? And all you male “feminists,” just what was your point in your righteous indignation? As a Trump supporter, we now have a real American in the White House, already running 100 mph out the gate. And while we for sure will make sure he does what he says he will do, already we are quite pleased.

Phil Stanat, Des Moines