In response to Nicole Brodeur’s column about the Black Dog Forge building [“Goodbye to Pearl Jam’s art-scene birthplace?,” May 30, NWTuesday]:

I have been leasing to fleeing artists in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle for more than 20 years. It’s not that Georgetown is getting gentrified or “jacked up,” it’s just that it is at capacity. I lease to artists and small sole-proprietor businesses. My rents are low to allow them to succeed and consequently I rarely have a vacancy. Most of my retail tenants are on their fourth additional five-year lease renewal option.

It makes me sad to see where Seattle is going. I hate to use the term “vanishing Seattle,” but it is true. This city is turning into a steel and glass Wal-Mart. I hope someday we won’t look back and wonder how we let this happen to our city.

I am proud of what I have done in Georgetown and that it continues to be the last bastion of reality in this exploding city. I would gladly rent to any of the displaced Belltown tenants if I had the space. The problem is there is more displacement than available affordable space.

John Bennett, Bennett Properties, Seattle