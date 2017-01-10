A process that has been more than a decade in the making has culminated with an agreement that restores a Saint Edward State Park gem – the seminary building. Kenmore citizens sat mostly silent on the sidelines while a vocal minority scuttled a McMenamins’ proposal to preserve and tell the seminary’s story in the mid-2000s. When Daniels Real Estate came forward with the lodge proposal, these silent citizens spoke up. At all of the related public hearings, supporters of the lodge vastly outnumbered opponents, whose only option for the building was to fence it off and watch it melt into the ground over a few more decades.

Daniels Real Estate restores buildings with significant histories, the Starbucks Center in SODO and Union Station being two of their many projects. To quote a Seattle Times article (5/26/09), “[the seminary building] was designed by noted Seattle architect John Graham Sr., who also designed numerous downtown Seattle landmarks, such as the Frederick & Nelson building.” Kenmore desperately needs to be a destination instead of a wide spot in the road. A huge thank you to the State Parks Commission, State Parks staff and Daniels Real Estate, who have all been thorough and careful throughout the process. Finally, the city and citizens of Kenmore are going to be rewarded with the Lodge at Saint Edward Park.

Susan Gardner, Kenmore