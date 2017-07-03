Thank you for the article acknowledging that the opening of the Ship Canal devastated the life-sustaining resources of the region’s native people.

I hope that as we observe the centennial of the Ballard Locks, we will not only acknowledge the damage done, but offer an apology and begin to also offer redress. As you quote Philip Red Eagle, “We are not leaving. And neither are you.”

The article in PacificNW magazine is a jarring contrast to the news feature, as it is entirely celebratory in tone, except for a brief note referring readers to that article.

Merlin Rainwater, Seattle