The pro and con Op-Eds about Sound Transit 3 added nothing new to the issue [“Should voters approve ST3?” Opinion, Oct. 9]. As a light-rail supporter, I was disappointed that neither author discussed how Sound Transit plans on paying for ST3. The same is true for most news stories, except for The Times editorial on July 1.

ST3 evidently gives Sound Transit taxing authority as part of our property taxes for years to come. This means that they will never have to go to the voters for more money. They can raise taxes 1 percent a year without a vote.

I do not want to give Sound Transit a blank check. How can we trust that a government agency with such a large project will not have large cost overruns? Since the government’s track record includes Bertha, the 520 pontoons and Seattle’s sea wall, I cannot.

Steve Schneider, Shoreline