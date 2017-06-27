Now that the Congressional Budget Office has weighed in on the Senate version of the health-care-reform bill, let’s call it what it is: the Affordable Wealthcare Act (AWA). [“Report: Health bill may leave 22M more uninsured,” Page One, June 27.]
It seems to have little to do with health — either of individuals or of the health-care system.
Instead, like its House counterpart, the proposed legislation seems driven by the notion that the taxes imposed on wealthy individuals under Obamacare are a crippling condition, at least for those who pay them.
Better to make sure their wealth stays as healthy as possible.
Michael S. Knapp, Woodway
