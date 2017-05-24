Where can you get paid for not doing your job? Well, for one you can be a legislator in Washington state.

They are paid almost $47,000 a year, plus they can take $120 a day per diem for every day in session.

You’re not going to get rich, but if you don’t do your job why should you get paid anything? At least cut out the offer of the per diem after the regular session ends.

It’s just too easy to blame the other guy for political gain, and consequently everyone loses.

Don Curtis, Stanwood