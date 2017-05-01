There is an old and very good piece of advice: “Spend your time on the things that are the most important first.”

The bill concerning tethered dogs recently signed by Gov. Jay Inslee makes you wonder about the Washington state Legislature’s priorities. Do not get me wrong; I love dogs and believe the protections the new law provides are very important, but I do not think that they are the most important thing on legislators’ plate. How about concern for the future of Washington state children and work on a budget to fund their education?

I am glad to see the Legislature is doing something, but I just wish they would work on the important stuff first and prioritize people over dogs.

Larry Sukut, Port Orchard