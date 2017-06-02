Far too often key policies and decisions are made without considering input from the communities that are directly affected. Key decision-makers and subject-matter experts often assume that they “know what’s best” for a community and that they can make equitable decisions for them.

However, if policies are to be truly equitable, the affected communities need to have their voices heard at the forefront of the policymaking process. Not only does the community voice need to be heard, but government entities need to be intentional in how communities are engaged so that all community voices are represented. There must be intentional action taken to include those disenfranchised and underrepresent communities that do not have high representation in traditional public forums, which are typically used to influence policy decisions.

By listening to the needs of the affected communities first, policies can be more inclusive and effective at dealing with real problems rather than wasting public funds on unnecessary programs or policies that don’t address the real barriers communities face.

Katia Garcia, Shoreline