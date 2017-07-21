We loved the article about the Lamborghini owners happily parading their wealth and hearing about their humility. [“Laps of luxury,” Page One, July 15.]
But they forgot to thank our politicians, Republicans and Democrats alike, who continue to allow them the ability to pay far less than their fair share of taxes. They must think we are all very stupid, and who could blame them.
Dick Hughes, Enumclaw
Lamborghinis on parade: We’re their enablers
