King County Executive Dow Constantine is proposing to triple the veterans tax levy.

First, he proposed to help preschoolers, then came Sound Transit 3, then arts funding. Does he think that citizens of King County all have the salaries of Bill Gates and Paul Allen, and that he can just come to the voters whenever he thinks of some new way to spend our money? What will be next? A proposal to help our pets?

He doesn’t get it that not all residents of King County work — my husband and I are retired. Maybe he needs to meet actual King County residents and see what they think. I don’t like it.

Claudia Donnelly, Renton