Letter writer Claudia Donnelly of Renton writes that King County Executive Dow Constantine “doesn’t get it” that all county voters cannot afford multiple tax hikes. It’s about enlisting constituencies for the next election.

Ballot benefits for the elderly are added to the preschooler proposal and are morphed into a tripled veteran tax-levy renewal. Thus, the $54 billion Sound Transit 3 is about having light rail extensions equally distributed to every voting subarea of the region. Thus, it is politically enlightened to fund the arts.

But, as for the arts, who will decide which artful messaging gets the nod? And don’t routine school levies already support credentialed and vetted art, music and thespian teachers?

Peter D. Beaulieu, Shoreline