The idea of renovating KeyArena is, in a nutshell, foolish. (Taxpayers fell for this once in the ’90s, and it was a cruel joke.) This city’s infrastructure is maxed. We all suffer in traffic, and as a resident of Lower Queen Anne, I think it is ludicrous to imagine another 80-100 days of gridlock on Mercer Street and Denny Way, not to mention all the other affected areas. Chris Hansen’s unbelievably generous offer and proposal in Sodo, an area that can handle traffic and needs development, is more sensible. Please reject the Key and support the Sodo solution.

Ted Irwin, Seattle