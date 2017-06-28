I was there last week during the “midnight sun” and I agree totally with David Williams [“We must reject Trump’s plan for oil drilling in ANWR, Opinion, June 24].

The huge caribou herd with new calves, the grizzly bears, the nesting birds, the vast landscape — this is America’s Serengeti and one of the wildest, most remote places left on the planet. We must protect it as is.

Henry David Thoreau noted, “a man is rich in proportion to the number of things which he can afford to let alone.” We are a rich nation, and we can truly afford to save this remaining, wild gem for all future generations.

Keep the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge wild, forevermore.

Dave Galvin, Seattle