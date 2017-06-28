I was there last week during the “midnight sun” and I agree totally with David Williams [“We must reject Trump’s plan for oil drilling in ANWR, Opinion, June 24].
The huge caribou herd with new calves, the grizzly bears, the nesting birds, the vast landscape — this is America’s Serengeti and one of the wildest, most remote places left on the planet. We must protect it as is.
Henry David Thoreau noted, “a man is rich in proportion to the number of things which he can afford to let alone.” We are a rich nation, and we can truly afford to save this remaining, wild gem for all future generations.
Keep the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge wild, forevermore.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
Dave Galvin, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.