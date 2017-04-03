I’m a Seattle school teacher, and I’ve had it. I just watched the teachers union decide against a one-day strike to protest the Legislature’s failure to fund schools.

This is exactly the kind of meek, polite action that got us to this broken point. “Don’t worry,” we say to Olympia, “it’s only one day. We’ll extend the school year to make it up. We’ll clean up any mess that we make.”

The fact that we considered such a weak move confirmed exactly what the legislators are counting on: we’re afraid to make waves; we’re afraid to actually fight for change; and we’ll tire ourselves out arguing about whether this is a good first step.

I have a better idea. Let’s shut down Seattle schools and announce that school will resume when the funding crisis is solved. Oh, how the parents would scream! I’d happily volunteer for child care to ease their inconvenience. Other districts will follow suit. Oh, the pressure they’d face in Olympia!

We don’t need another weak, polite action — we need a disruptive action that forces change.

Jerry Neufeld-Kaiser, Seattle