I’m a Seattle school teacher, and I’ve had it. I just watched the teachers union decide against a one-day strike to protest the Legislature’s failure to fund schools.
This is exactly the kind of meek, polite action that got us to this broken point. “Don’t worry,” we say to Olympia, “it’s only one day. We’ll extend the school year to make it up. We’ll clean up any mess that we make.”
The fact that we considered such a weak move confirmed exactly what the legislators are counting on: we’re afraid to make waves; we’re afraid to actually fight for change; and we’ll tire ourselves out arguing about whether this is a good first step.
I have a better idea. Let’s shut down Seattle schools and announce that school will resume when the funding crisis is solved. Oh, how the parents would scream! I’d happily volunteer for child care to ease their inconvenience. Other districts will follow suit. Oh, the pressure they’d face in Olympia!
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
We don’t need another weak, polite action — we need a disruptive action that forces change.
Jerry Neufeld-Kaiser, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.