Either intentionally or unwittingly, the Republican Senate has opened the door to a future (perhaps as soon as 2020) Supreme Court justice Barack Hussein Obama requiring only a Democratic president and Democratic controlled Senate.

Enjoy your victory gents, but understand that choosing party over country has consequences, some of which you will hate. True patriots would make a different choice.

Kurt Kolmos, Burlington

