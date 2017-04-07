Either intentionally or unwittingly, the Republican Senate has opened the door to a future (perhaps as soon as 2020) Supreme Court justice Barack Hussein Obama requiring only a Democratic president and Democratic controlled Senate.
Enjoy your victory gents, but understand that choosing party over country has consequences, some of which you will hate. True patriots would make a different choice.
Kurt Kolmos, Burlington
