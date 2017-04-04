I am writing to express my grave concern with the appointment of family members of the president to official high-level positions for which they have absolutely no experience, training or expertise. Specifically, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is now in charge of a list of vital functions that would challenge the most seasoned and qualified diplomats.

This level of nepotism is dangerous, un-American in the extreme and could result in everything from loss of cooperation with allies to nuclear war with potential enemies. The growing scandal of the president’s clandestine ties to Russia has also touched Kushner and Erik Prince, the brother of secretary of education Betsy DeVos.

When unqualified family members are appointed to positions in a real estate company, they may work hard and learn on-the-job, or they may fail and adversely affect company profitability. However, when appointed to high positions in the U.S. government that require daily far-reaching decisions of the highest magnitude from day one, their almost inevitable failure demands that any body with oversight seek their removal.

I strongly urge lawmakers to use any policy, law or precedent to challenge these nepotistic appointments.

Joan M. Arnold, Ocean Shores