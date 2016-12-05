Editor, The Times

Before Seattle and King County establish “safe drug-injection sites,”[“As Seattle eyes supervised drug-injection sites, is Vancouver a good model?” NW Friday, Dec. 2],the following questions must be considered:

1) Since heroin is illegal, will not local government be promoting illegal activity?

2) If injection sites are “safe,” will not addicts be encouraged to use more drugs?

3) Will overall drug consumption therefore not increase?

4) How does government expect addicts to acquire and pay for the probable increased drug consumption?

5) Will government provide the drugs or, if not, will not drug suppliers, i.e. “pushers”’ not increase profits, and do so under government protection?

6) If the drugs remain illegal, despite the “safe sites,” will not crime, especially property crime, already rampant in Seattle, inevitably increase?

7) Will not government thereby be promoting more property crime?

8) Finally, why do neither city nor county officials see the potential vicious circle in such proposals: safe sites = more drug consumption = more addicts = more crime; i.e. one illegal activity actually promotes another.

If, as expected, public money is proposed for these sites, citizens deserve honest answers to these crucial questions before the sites are established.

Michael Shurgot, Seattle