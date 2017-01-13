It is bad enough that Russia has attempted to interfere in our election process. But what is worse, this Russian influence has driven a wedge between the president-elect and his intelligence community — he does not trust them. Trump has said he is “intuitive”; he makes decisions “off the cuff”; because of his four years of high school military school he “knows more than the generals”; and that he is smart and does not need to have daily intelligence briefings. These words tell us how he makes decisions, and they put us in great peril.
I hope that Gens. James Mattis and John Kelly can talk some sense into the president-elect.
Henry J. Williams, Bellevue
