In response to a reader’s complaint to The Times about our new baby giraffe [“A prisoner for life,’ Northwest Voices, June 25], if some folks are concerned about the raising of wild baby animals in a zoo, they might want to do some research on the state of our worldwide giraffe population.

Recently, PBS aired a program showing one man’s fight to save a herd of giraffes in Africa. The program explains how unaware the world is of this quickly declining population. As in so many cases, the giraffe is under threat because its territory is being taken over by constant development of what was their home.

I hope the zoo will post information so at least a few more humans are aware of the very serious threat the giraffe faces. The zoo could participate in providing proper intervention and support for this beautiful creature, so it can avoid becoming one more species going extinct.

I used to object to zoos as well, but I see them now as a haven or last stand for so many species that are dangerously close to disappearing from our planet. We owe these beautiful creatures our time to research the status of the giraffe in the world so any complaints we may have can be truly helpful.

The zoo would be a great place for visitors to contribute anything they wish to the few groups helping to rescue this beautiful, vulnerable species.

Let us hope the zoo takes the initiative to make critical information available to visitors and an opportunity for them to become involved and/or contribute any way they can.

Jan Hangland, Seattle