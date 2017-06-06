Jerry Large’s column “Damien Pattenaude had a quick rise to the top of Renton Schools … but also a long journey” got me thinking about the one thing everyone should know about inequality — you can make a difference. There are many areas that contribute to the growing level of inequality in our nation. It seems nearly impossible to make a change, but if we all choose a point of leverage and tackle a single issue, we can chip away at inequality.
Inequality is a problem in our society because not everyone has access to the same opportunities. A child who was born into a low-income family and goes to public school should have the same chances to attend college as his more wealthy neighbor.
To do my part in reducing inequality, I have chosen to focus on access to education. I volunteer in my free time at a local elementary school where almost 68 percent of students receive free or reduced lunch. Volunteering a few hours a month can amount to great things.
Andriena Peterson, Seattle
