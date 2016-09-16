Although I have consistently voted against the various state income-tax proposals in the past, I really don’t have an objection to a state income tax [“Guarding against an income tax,” Opinion, Sept. 13].

My problem has been with the implementation, not the idea. For the average person, implementing a state income tax would result in a trio of taxes: the income tax, the sales tax and the property tax. (There are, of course, a host of other smaller taxes, but those are the three big ones.) The last two income-tax proposals that I voted against would have repealed the constitutional prohibition against the income tax, and then the Legislature would have passed enabling legislation to implement the income tax, lower the sales tax and lower the property tax. Sounds good, but it leaves the Legislature free to pump both the sales tax and property tax back up any time it wants to. (There are severe trust issues there.)

I would actually prefer to have a state income tax. It would be deductible on my federal tax return. But the only way that I can see it getting voter approval is to draft the constitutional amendment so that it would allow an income tax, put a permanent cap on the sales tax and put a permanent cap on the property tax. It would look more like a better tax system rather than just another tax grab, which is what all of the previous proposals appeared to be. Maybe, the sales tax could even be eliminated entirely. What a shift from a regressive to a progressive tax structure that would be.

Of course, the trick is to figure out the numbers for the caps and for the income-tax rates. I don’t have the background or the data to do that. The Legislature would have to sharpen their pencils and go to work on that significant detail.

William L. Sexauer, Renton